delhi

LIVE
Kejriwal SC hearing Live: Proceedings on Delhi CM's plea challenging ED arrest in excise policy case to begin shortly

Hello readers. The Supreme court is scheduled to hear jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging ED arrest today. Kejriwal had earlier told the apex court that his 'illegal arrest' in the case constitutes an unprecedented assault on the tenets of democracy based on 'free and fair elections' and 'federalism'. Track live update of the hearing with DH.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 04:13 IST

04:1129 Apr 2024

04:1129 Apr 2024

04:1129 Apr 2024

04:1129 Apr 2024

The Tihar jail administration has denied permission for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita to meet him on April 29, an AAP source said on Sunday.

"Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow (Monday) but the Tihar administration has denied permission. The jail administration has not cited any reason for denying the permission," a party source said.

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal greets supporters during an election roadshow in New Delhi

04:1129 Apr 2024

What is the excise policy?

The Delhi Government separated itself from the business of selling alcohol on November 17, 2021 which included shutting down of around 600 government run liquor shops. The idea was to revolutionise liquor shopping by making it more appealing and in the process boost the revenue.

In the new policy, the Kejriwal government gave retail licenses to 850 liquor shops among which 266 are private. The 849 retail liquor shops divided into 32 zones in the city will include a minimum five super premium retail spaces with a carpet area of 2,500 square feet.

04:1129 Apr 2024

SC to hear Delhi CM's plea challenging ED arrest today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal had earlier told the apex court that his 'illegal arrest' in the case constitutes an unprecedented assault on the tenets of democracy based on 'free and fair elections' and 'federalism'.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter.

(Published 29 April 2024, 04:13 IST)
