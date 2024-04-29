JOIN US
Homeindiadelhi

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita given permission to meet him in Tihar jail: AAP

On Sunday, the AAP had said that the jail authorities had denied her permission to meet the chief minister, a charge refuted by the prison authorities.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 06:38 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita has been granted permission by the Tihar jail administration to meet him and will visit him later today, the AAP said on Monday.

"Sunita Kejriwal will be meeting the chief minister at 12.30 pm. She will be accompanied by Delhi cabinet minister Atishi during the meeting," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Kejriwal on Tuesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Kejriwal on Tuesday.

(Published 29 April 2024, 06:38 IST)
India NewsDelhiArvind KejriwalTihar jail

