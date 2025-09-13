Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

🎭 Political Theatre | Gen Z ups the ante in Nepal; Winds of change at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The week that passed by was a tumultuous one in politics -- both at the national level and worldwide.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 03:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 03:42 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us