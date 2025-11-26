<p>New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday witnessed the coldest morning of the season with the minimum temperature dipping to 8 degrees Celsius, the lowest in November since 2022, the India Meteorological Department said.</p>.<p>After logging 9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Delhi's minimum temperature dropped 3.3 notches below the seasonal average on Wednesday, according to the IMD.</p>.<p>The coldest temperature for the month before Wednesday was recorded on November 17 at to 8.7 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>In 2024, the lowest minimum November temperature was 9.5 degree Celsius, while it was was 9.2 degrees Celsius in 2023.</p>.<p>In 2022, the city recorded a November low of 7.3 degree Celsius, which was the lowest for the month in recent years.</p>.<p>The weather department has forecast foggy conditions for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. </p>