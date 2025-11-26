Menu
At 8 degree celsius, Delhi records coldest November morning since 2022

In 2024, the lowest minimum November temperature was 9.5 degree Celsius, while it was was 9.2 degrees Celsius in 2023.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 06:15 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 06:15 IST
