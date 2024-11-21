Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

BJP protests against use of 'expensive' items at Kejriwal's earlier bungalow, leaders detained

Police said they have detained some BJP leaders who took part in the protest. 'No one is allowed to breach law and order situation,' a senior police officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 07:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 07:47 IST
BJPAAPIndian PoliticsProtestsArvind KejriwalDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us