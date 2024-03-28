BJP's doing 'goondagardi', it will harm the country: AAP's Sandeep Pathak

"...truth is that the AAP clan is scattering due to the stories of Arvind Kejriwal's corruption," Kapoor alleged in his post in Hindi.

AAP national convener Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 28 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

In his post, Pathak also said earlier attempts were made by the British and the Mughals to break the country, and history is witness that they failed. 'This attempt by the BJP will also fail,' he said.

There was also a flash protest by AAP workers near the ITO metro station gate in the morning over Kejriwal's arrest. Wearing aprons with 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' written on them, the party's workers were also seen distributing pamphlets to people.