Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

GBA receives six applications under premium FAR scheme, expects Rs 200 crore

The policy applies to real estate projects, particularly those larger than 5,000 sqft, in and around Bengaluru, including areas under planning authorities.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 20:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 20:33 IST
Bengaluru newsGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us