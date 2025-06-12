Menu
BJP's Satya Sharma elected chairperson of MCD standing committee

The 18-member standing committee is the key panel that controls the finances of the corporation. Any project above the cost of Rs 5 crore has to be approved by the committee.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 10:50 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 10:50 IST
India News BJP Delhi Indian Politics MCD

