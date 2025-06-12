<p>New Delhi: BJP's Satya Sharma and Sunder Singh were elected as the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mcd">MCD</a>) on Thursday.</p>.<p>After a gap of two-and-a-half years, the standing committee of the MCD has been formed after the election. The formation of the Standing Committee is expected to accelerate key development and administrative initiatives after a prolonged delay.</p>.Despite BJP's four-engine govt in Delhi, daughters not safe: AAP on minor's death.<p>The 18-member standing committee is the key panel that controls the finances of the corporation. Any project above the cost of Rs 5 crore has to be approved by the committee. Due to no standing committee, many policy matters and projects related to sanitation have been stuck.</p>.<p>BJP had nominated Sharma, a councillor from Gautampuri ward in North East Delhi, for the post of chairman. Sharma is a three-time councilor who has also served as mayor in the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation.</p>.<p>The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had nominated Praveen Kumar for the post of chairman who received seven votes while Sharma polled 11 votes.</p>.<p>BJP councillor Singh polled 11 votes as against AAP's Mohini Jeenwal received seven votes. Currently in the standing committee, the BJP has a clear majority, having 11 out of 18 members from the party. </p>