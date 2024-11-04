Car drags Delhi cops for 20 metres on bonnet; 2 minors arrested

<p>Two minors were arrested in a case where a car in Delhi dragged two police personnel on the bonnet for 20 metres, <em>ANI</em> reported, citing the local authorities. </p><p>The Delhi police also shared that they'd recovered the car -- a Maruti Fronx. </p><p>"On November 2, a PCR call was received at Kishangarh Police station that a car hit traffic zonal officers," the police said. </p>.<p>One of the officials alleged that he and his colleague were on duty near Delhi's Ber Sarai market Road.</p><p>Then, around 7.45 pm, a car jumped the red light and drove towards them. Though they signalled the car to stop, the driver tried to run away on being asked to step out of the car. This is when the cops were dragged for about 20 meters on the car before the driver fled.</p><p>"A case under sections 109(1)/, 221, 132, 121(1), 3(5) of the BNS, has been registered. The offending vehicle was found registered under the name of Jai Bhagwan of Vasant Kunj. The search for the accused is under way," the police had said. </p>