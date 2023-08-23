Home
Homeindiadelhi

Carcade rehearsal held ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal approves September 8-10 as public holiday in New Delhi.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 06:49 IST

The Delhi Police on Wednesday held a carcade rehearsal from various points to Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 summit scheduled in the national capital next month.

The police had asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly as certain roads would remain affected till 11 am on Wednesday.

"Due to carcade rehearsal and special traffic arrangements, some congestion is expected on Salimgarh Bypass, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road, C-Hexagon, Sardar Patel Marg and Gurgaon Road till 11 AM. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the traffic police wrote on microblogging site X.

All private and government offices in the city will remain closed on September 8-10, while banks and commercial establishments, including markets, in the New Delhi district will be shut during these three days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had approved a proposal in this regard in view of the G20 Summit.

