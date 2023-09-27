CBI initiates preliminary enquiry into 'irregularities' in construction of new official residence for Delhi CM Kejriwal

The CBI has initiated a preliminary enquiry (PE) into suspected "irregularities and misconduct" in the construction of a new official residence for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP decried the move as a political vendetta.
The agency has registered the PE against unidentified officials of the Delhi government. The PE is the first step to ascertain whether any allegation has prima facie material in order to proceed and register an FIR.
Officials said the CBI has asked the Public Works Department of the Delhi government to provide records related to the approval and alteration, tender documents, bids submitted by contractors, approval of building plans and requests from the client for superior specifications like modular kitchen, marble flooring and other ornamental work.
Responding to the CBI's decision, the AAP claimed that it was part of the BJP's efforts to stop the Arvind Kejriwal-led government and party from working for the people.
"This is the reason why the country's best health and education ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia were put behind bars. The BJP is using all its power to finish the AAP. Only AAP seeks votes on the basis of doing good work in the fields of health and education. The BJP does not want the poor to have good education and excellent health facilities," the party said.