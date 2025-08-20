Maharashtra rains: Death toll crosses 27

<p>Mumbai: Rain-related deaths in Maharashtra since the weekend have crossed 27 even as more than 5,000 people were rescued and shifted to safer locations as torrential rains continued to pound parts of the state. </p><p>The financial capital of Mumbai, which was battered by heavy rainfall, is slowly returning to normalcy.</p><p>Five bodies of a family were found from an agricultural field in Erandol in Jalgaon district - who were suspected to have died of electrocution. </p>.Mumbai’s rains expose need for early warning systems and adaptation.<p>A 17-year-old boy lost his life after coming into contact with a live high-tension wire in the Bhandup area of Mumbai. </p><p>Those rescued to safety included over 500 in Mumbai, Raigad (1,332), Thane (610), Palghar (500), Nanded (293), Ratnagiri (112), Satara (361), Pune (292) and Sangli (471), according to data compiled by State Disaster Management Authority. </p><p>According to reports, heavy rainfall was reported from the Western Maharashtra division districts of Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur. </p><p>Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad, prompting evacuations of hundreds of residents to safer locations on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. </p><p>Because of the heavy rainfall in the district, water was discharged from multiple dams in Pune, including Mulshi, Panshet, Varasgaon, Khadakwasla, Pavana and Temghar. From Khadakwasla, water was discharged at a rate of 15,000 cusecs, after which an alert was issued for those living in low-lying areas.</p><p>According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), parts of the metropolis recorded 150 to 200 mm rainfall from 0800 hrs of Tuesday to 0800 hrs of Wednesday. </p><p>“Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places of city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph very likely,” according to the weathermen forecast for the day. </p><p>The Central Railway (CR) Main Line and Harbour Line and Western Railway (WR) services were running, however, delays have been reported. </p><p>“Extremely heavy rainfall has been recorded over the past two days. Moreover, since midnight on Wednesday, continuous rainfall has been ongoing. Despite the heavy rains, routine life in Mumbai continues smoothly. Services of Central Railway, Western Railway and Harbour Railway, along with BEST Buses, are operating smoothly,” the BMC said.</p><p>Overnight rains lashed the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad.</p><p>The District Collectors of Palghar, Thane and Raigad have declared holiday for Wednesday as a precautionary measure. </p><p>Heavy rains were also reported from Pune and Nashik districts and water is being released from dams, according to latest reports. </p><p>In the last six days in Maharashtra, 21 rain-related deaths were reported while standing crops spread across 12 to 14 lakh acres were damaged in the five geographical regions of Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. </p><p>The IMD has asked fishermen along the Konkan-Goa coast not to venture into the Arabian Sea. </p>