Centre gives absolute powers to Delhi L-G to constitute any authority, board like DCW, DERC

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, any authority, board, commission or any statutory body, by whatever name it may be called, or any office bearer or member thereof, constituted or appointed by or under any law made by the Parliament for the time being in force, applicable to the National Capital Territory of Delhi, shall be constituted or appointed or nominated by the President; and any law made by the Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi for the time being in force, the Authority shall recommend a panel of suitable persons for constitution or appointment or nomination by the Lieutenant Governor, in accordance with the provisions of section 45H," it says.