delhi

Centre provides 'Z' category security cover to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

A team of 22-25 armed commandos will be on the CM's protection duty round-the-clock.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 06:59 IST
Published 21 August 2025, 06:59 IST
Rekha Gupta

