Charanjit Singh Channi slams Centre for 'undeclared emergency', accuses it of ignoring Punjab in Union Budget

Channi said, "I come from a poor family and got my education thanks to the Congress government. The BJP's worst move in 2014 was cutting scholarships for minorities and Dalit children." Slamming the depreciation of the rupee, Channi claimed, "The dollar's value increased by Rs 25 in ten years, whereas during (ex-PM) Manmohan Singh's time, it only increased by Rs 13 in ten years. Sometimes, it feels like there's a competition between the rupee and the government to see which falls faster." He also attacked rising fuel prices and the privatisation of airports in his address.