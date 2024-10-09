Home
Clean mess if you want election results declared: Delhi High Court to DUSU candidates

The court granted time to the candidates, petitioner, MCD, and DMRC to file their status reports and listed the matter for October 21.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 07:59 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 07:59 IST
