Coaching centre deaths: Delhi court disposes of bail pleas of co-owners

However, the court has granted liberty to accused persons to approach the competent court.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 August 2024, 05:53 IST

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Saturday disposed of the bail pleas of co-owners in the Delhi coaching centre drowning case in view of the fact that Delhi High Court has transferred the investigation to the CBI, news agency ANI reported.

This comes after the Delhi High Court on Friday transferred the probe into the drowning of three civil services aspirants at the basement of a coaching centre from police to the CBI "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation".

Three students, identified as Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Dalvin, died after rain water gushed inside the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 evening.

More to follow...

Published 03 August 2024, 05:53 IST
