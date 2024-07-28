Coaching centre incident man-made disaster, result of negligence, say oppn parties in Delhi

New Delhi: Opposition parties in Delhi on Sunday termed as "murder" the death of three civil services aspirants due to flooding of a building's basement here and the incident a "man-made disaster", as they attacked the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and government over the tragedy.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party, however, sought to blame the BJP over the incident, saying though it was in power in the municipal body for 15 years, it neglected the city's drainage system. "Our government has been in power for the last one year and we are working on drainage. I do not want to get into any blame game. I want that there should be an impartial investigation and strict action taken against those responsible," Rajinder Nagar MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said.

The UPSC aspirants -- two females and a male -- lost their lives as they were trapped inside the library running in the basement of the Old Rajinder Nagar-based Rau's IAS Study Circle, which flooded due to a downpour in the national capital on Saturday evening. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva termed as "murder" the death of the students and said they had came here to build their future but became "victims of corruption".