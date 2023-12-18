Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launches 'Donate for Desh' campaign in New Delhi, gives Rs 1.38L to party

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched the party's online crowdfunding programme by donating Rs 1.38 lakh, urging supporters to shell out money in the efforts to build a better India.
The 'Donate for Desh' initiative comes at a time the party coffers have depleted and it would need funds for Lok Sabha elections in April-May. The Congress said the programme is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Tilak Swaraj Fund’ for raising funds for the non-cooperation movement.
Launching the programme, Kharge said, "if you just keep collecting money from the rich, then one will have to make policies and programmes according to their wishes. Our party has always been with the underprivileged, Dalits, adivasis, OBCs, minorities and upper castes. We want to help them."
The initiative is to build the country with the help of common people, he said.
"This is more than a campaign. It is a commitment to uphold the rights of marginalised communities, to bridge disparities, and to be a formidable opposition against a government favouring the affluent. We are fighting against unprecedented unemployment and rising costs," Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken said.
The crowdfunding initiative has an online as well as offline component. With the party completing 138 years on December 28, it is asking supporters to donate in multiples of Rs 138 – for eg, Rs 138, Rs 1,380, Rs 13,800 or more – symbolising the party’s enduring commitment to a better India.
The party wants its state-level office bearers, elected representatives, district and state presidents and AICC office bearers to contribute at least Rs 1,380 each.
The campaign primarily will be online till December 28 after which a door-to-door campaign by volunteers, targeting at least ten houses in every booth for contributions of at least Rs 138, will be initiated. The party has set up two channels – www.donateinc.in and www.inc.in – for online crowdfunding.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said state presidents have been asked to identify potential donors among well-wishers and functionaries aiming for contributions for Rs 1,380 or Rs 13,800.