Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launches 'Donate for Desh' campaign in New Delhi, gives Rs 1.38L to party

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched the party's online crowdfunding programme by donating Rs 1.38 lakh, urging supporters to shell out money in the efforts to build a better India.

The 'Donate for Desh' initiative comes at a time the party coffers have depleted and it would need funds for Lok Sabha elections in April-May. The Congress said the programme is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Tilak Swaraj Fund’ for raising funds for the non-cooperation movement.

Launching the programme, Kharge said, "if you just keep collecting money from the rich, then one will have to make policies and programmes according to their wishes. Our party has always been with the underprivileged, Dalits, adivasis, OBCs, minorities and upper castes. We want to help them."

The initiative is to build the country with the help of common people, he said.