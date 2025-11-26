<p>Delhi: A 40-year-old daughter-in-law of a pan masala company owner allegedly died by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=suicide">suicide</a> at her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=delhi">Delhi</a> residence, police said on Wednesday.</p><p>The police have recovered a note and diary entries indicating persistent marital discord, they said.</p>.Another BLO dies by suicide in West Bengal, leaves note blaming EC.<p>The deceased, married since 2010, was found hanging from the ceiling in her house by her husband on Tuesday.</p><p>He rushed her to the Safdarjung hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.</p><p>Officials said the couple had been living in two separate houses due to ongoing disputes.</p><p>During the investigation, police recovered a suicide note in which the woman alleged marital conflict.</p><p>A diary was also seized that contained multiple references to regular disputes with her husband, they said.</p><p>The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, the officials said.</p><p>She is survived by two children, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. </p>