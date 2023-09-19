Home
Homeindiadelhi

DCW chief welcomes govt's decision to table Women Reservation Bill

"After 76 years of independence, the government has accepted that unless women are in the Parliament and Legislative Assembly, the country's progress will only be on paper," Maliwal wrote.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 16:43 IST

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday congratulated the Centre on its decision to introduce the Women Reservation Bill. 'After 76 years of independence, the government has accepted that unless women are in the Parliament and Legislative Assembly, the country's progress will only be on paper.

'Women's issues are a burning topic in the country today due to which the Centre is bringing #WomenReservationBill in the country.

I congratulate the government and hope that the likes of Brij Bhushan will now be replaced by women in Parliament!' she said in a post in Hindi on X.

(Published 19 September 2023, 16:43 IST)
India News

