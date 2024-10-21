Home
Defacement of property: Delhi HC directs DUSU polls candidates to appear in court

A bench impleaded several candidates as parties to the proceedings while directing them to appear before it on October 28 and explain their conduct.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 16:47 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 16:47 IST
