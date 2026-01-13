<p>New Delhi: A delegation of the Communist Party of China called on RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale here on Tuesday, sources said.</p>.<p>The Chinese delegation met the RSS second-in-command here at 11 am at his office, and the meeting lasted for about an hour, the sources said.</p>.<p>"It was a courtesy call by them. The request for the meeting had come from the Chinese side," they said.</p>.Communist Party of China team visits BJP headquarters in Delhi.<p>This comes a day after a Chinese Communist Party delegation, led by its international department's Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, visited the BJP headquarters here on Monday.</p>.<p>During the meeting, the BJP delegation, headed by party national general secretary Arun Singh, discussed at length "the means to advance inter-party communications between the BJP and the CPC." </p><p>Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong was also part of the delegation which visited the BJP office on Monday. </p>