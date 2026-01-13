Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delegation of Communist Party of China calls on RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Delhi

The Chinese delegation met the RSS second-in-command here at 11 am at his office, and the meeting lasted for about an hour, the sources said.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 09:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsDelhiRSSCommunist Party of China

Follow us on :

Follow Us