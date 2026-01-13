Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Coaching reforms: Centre panel exploring possibility of conducting entrance exams at class 11 level

The panel is analysing data to study if the difficulty level of entrance exams is in sync with the difficulty level of Class 12 curriculum, which is the basis of these exams.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 13:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 13:25 IST
India NewsExamCoaching

Follow us on :

Follow Us