Delhi BJP delegation meets Alipur factory fire victims, announces financial aid

New Delhi: A delegation of the Delhi BJP led by its chief Virendra Sachdeva on Friday met the people affected by the fire tragedy in the city's Alipur area and announced financial aid for them.

Sachdeva announced Rs 50,000 aid for the funeral of each of the deceased and Rs 25,000 for the treatment of the injured, the BJP's Delhi unit said in a statement.

Eleven people died in an explosion and subsequent fire in a paint factory that also housed chemical godowns in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Thursday evening. The fire spread to nearby buildings, including a drug rehabilitation centre and eight shops.

Four people injured in the incident were undergoing treatment at a hospital.