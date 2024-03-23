Delhi BJP leaders pledge to fight corruption at Rajghat, slay AAP over excise policy scam

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP leaders on Saturday held a protest near Rajghat demanding the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, currently in ED custody, and alleged the AAP is playing "victim card" to prove itself innocent.

The demand came in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arresting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night.

The BJP leaders on Saturday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and pledged to fight against corruption, singing "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram".

"We, the BJP workers, take this oath that we will always raise our voice first against corruption and will always work against corruption," they pledged.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the Aam Aadmi Party of receiving Rs 100 crore in kickback in the alleged excise policy scam and Kejriwal of disregarding several ED notices for appearance in the matter.