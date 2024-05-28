Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar's tenure extended for 3 months by MHA

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said, "Approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed for the extension of service of Naresh Kumar, IAS (AGMUT 1987), Chief Secretary, GNCTD, for a further period of three months beyond 31.05.2024, i.e. from 01.06,2024 to 31.08.2024 in relaxation of Rule 16(1) of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958 by invoking Rule 3 of AIS(CS-RM) Rules, 1960". Kumar, who was due to retire on November 30, 2023, was given a six months extension. The period of extension will expire on May 31.