Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says half of city still lacks basic infrastructure, blames previous govts

Speaking at a ceremony for the inauguration of 70 Arogya Ayushman Mandirs, Gupta said she has personally seen 'no improvement' in several areas over the last 15 years.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 07:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 07:05 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsRekha Gupta

Follow us on :

Follow Us