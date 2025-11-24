<p>Delhi continued to witness toxic air conditions on Monday with several regions of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=delhi">national capital</a> recording an air quality index (AQI) of over 400, which is categorised as "severe". The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pollution">pollution</a> level across Delhi-NCR compared to Sunday's readings.</p><p>At 7 am, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 455, placing it in the severe category. Other areas above an AQI of over 400 included Rohini (458), Delhi Technological University (444), Anand Vihar (442), Bawana (439), Ashok Vihar (436), Burari (433), Alipur (412), ITO (409), and Dwarka (401), all showing high levels of pollution.</p>.'Delhi govt waging war on pollution, citizens must join effort': Environment Minister Sirsa.<p>Further, in the National Capital Region, Noida was close to the severe category, with an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=aqi">AQI</a> of 396. Greater Noida registered an AQI of 399, categorized as "Very Poor", though nearly severe. Ghaziabad continued to be in the severe category with an AQI of 432. Meanwhile, Gurugram and Faridabad showed better conditions, with Gurugram recording an AQI of 291 and Faridabad logging 239, both in the "Poor" category.</p><h3>Protest at India Gate</h3><p>Amid worsening pollution and rising frustration, citizens gathered at India Gate on Sunday, demanding strict and long-term action from the Delhi government to control the deteriorating air quality. The Delhi Police dispersed the protestors shortly after. </p><p>The bad air quality in Delhi-NCR has triggered widespread health issues among residents, with many reporting symptoms ranging from blocked noses to breathing difficulties.</p>