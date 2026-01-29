<p>New Delhi: A court here on Thursday acquitted Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in a 25-year-old defamation case filed by activist Medha Patkar, stating that the complainant failed to prove her charges against him.</p>.<p>The order was pronounced by Judicial Magistrate First Class Raghav Sharma. In March 2025, the court had dismissed Patkar's application to examine additional witnesses in the case, terming it a "deliberate attempt to delay the trial, rather than a genuine necessity".</p>.<p>Patkar and Saxena had been locked in a legal tussle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the 'Narmada Bachao Andolan'.</p>.'No jurisdiction to entertain the plaint': Delhi High Court rejects Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against Netflix series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'.<p>Saxena, who then headed an Ahmedabad-based NGO named 'Council for Civil Liberties', had also filed two cases against Patkar in 2001 for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement. </p>