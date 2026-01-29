Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi court acquits L-G Saxena in 2000 defamation case filed by Medha Patkar

Patkar and Saxena had been locked in a legal tussle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the 'Narmada Bachao Andolan'.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 12:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 12:47 IST
India NewsDelhiMedha PatkarL-GDelhi court

Follow us on :

Follow Us