Delhi court extends J&K MP Engineer Rashid's interim bail in terror-funding case till October 28

The counsel for the accused told the court that this was the last time that his client was seeking an extension.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 12:16 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 12:16 IST
India NewsTerror fundinginterim bail

