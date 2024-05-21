No relief for Manish Sisodia as Delhi High Court dismisses bail pleas in money laundering, corruption cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail pleas of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in money laundering and corruption cases lodged by the ED and the CBI respectively, in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who started pronouncing the order at 6.28 pm for 22 minutes, said Sisodia allegedly indulged in the destruction of crucial evidence, including electronic evidence.

The high court said he was a very powerful and influential person within the power corridors of the Delhi government.

It said the material collected during the investigation showed that Sisodia prima facie subverted the process of making the excise policy by fabricating public feedback to suit his predetermined goal.