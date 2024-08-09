Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi excise policy 'scam': Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases

This could potentially pave the way for Arvind Kejriwal also being granted bail.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 August 2024, 05:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases linked to alleged Delhi excise policy 'scam'. The AAP leader has been granted bail in both ED and CBI cases.

The apex court directed that Sisodia be released on bail on personal bond of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties of like amount.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The ED arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 August 2024, 05:22 IST
India NewsDelhiManish Sisodia

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT