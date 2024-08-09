Delhi excise policy 'scam': Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases linked to alleged Delhi excise policy 'scam'. The AAP leader has been granted bail in both ED and CBI cases.

The apex court directed that Sisodia be released on bail on personal bond of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties of like amount.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The ED arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.