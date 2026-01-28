Menu
Delhi HC seeks stand of CBI on Karti Chidambaram's plea against charges in Chinese visa case

The senior counsel appearing for the Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga submitted that the case was slated to be taken up by the trial court on February 4 even when no case was made out against him.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 12:41 IST
India NewsCBIDelhi High CourtKarti Chidambaram

