Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi High Court quashes Covid drugs case against Gautam Gambhir

The high court passed the order on a plea challenging the summons issued by a trial court against Gambhir, his wife, mother and the foundation and seeking quashing of the criminal complaint.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 10:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 10:06 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtGautam Gambhir

Follow us on :

Follow Us