Delhi High Court refuses to allow Ramzan prayers at Akhoondji mosque site in Mehrauli

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to allow prayers at the recently demolished Akhoondji mosque in Mehrauli during the ongoing holy month of Ramzan.

Justice Sachin Datta, while dismissing a plea by Muntazmia Committee Madarsa Behrul Ulum and Kabarstan, noted that the high court had last month refused to permit entry of devotees to the place on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, and there was no justification to take a different view in the present instance.

"The reasoning given in the aforesaid order dated 23.02.2024 squarely applies in the context of the present application as well. In the circumstances, there is no justification for this Court to take a different view.

"As such, this Court is not inclined to grant the relief/s sought in the present application and the same is consequently dismissed," the court said in a recent order.