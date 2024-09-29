Delhi in panic due to recent firing incidents, L-G's priorities unclear: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Referring to a recent shooting inside a showroom in Narayana, Bharadwaj questioned, "When will the LG visit Narayana, where bullets were fired inside a showroom? In Gulabi Bargh, Rs 3.45 crore was looted from a businessman. Will the LG visit that place? And in Mahipalpur, Goldy Brar is demanding Rs 5 crore. When will the LG address that?" The AAP minister further demanded that the LG take the police commissioner and the home minister with him to visit these crime scenes.