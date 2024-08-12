Delhi liquor policy case: SC issues notice to CBI, ED on K Kavitha's bail plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the CBI and the ED on a plea for bail made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, K Kavitha in the cases filed by both the central agencies in connection with the 2021-22 liquor policy 'scam'.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan sought a response from both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate by August 20 after hearing senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi for her.

Rohatgi said the petitioner has been in jail for five months. He said she is entitled to bail as her case was covered in the judgments in cases of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Kavitha, 46, the daughter of the former Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, claimed innocence in the case.