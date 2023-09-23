Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi man livestreams suicide attempt on Instagram, rescued by police

The man had inflicted injuries on his arms using a blade and was immediately taken to the hospital
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 01:37 IST

Follow Us

A 28-year-old man who allegedly tried to kill himself over a livestream on social media was saved by police in Delhi's Shahdara, officials said on Friday. The man, who lives alone, was going through marital dispute, they added.

After watching his livestream on Instagram, the man's sister called the police and sought help, following which Farsh Bazar SHO with his team rushed to the man's house at Chhota Thakur Dwara in Shahdara and rescued him, said a senior police official.

The man had inflicted injuries on his arms using a blade and was immediately taken to the hospital, he added.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 September 2023, 01:37 IST)
India NewsInstagramDelhi PoliceSuicide

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT