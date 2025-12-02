<p>New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday approved several measures aimed at tightening pollution control across the city, with Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh directing officials to initiate "concrete, time-bound and result-oriented" action against rising air and dust pollution.</p>.<p>Chairing a nearly-four-hour House meeting, the mayor said councillors from both the ruling and opposition benches shared practical suggestions, stressing that pollution has become a "serious challenge" for Delhi.</p>.<p>"For us, the opinions of both sides are equally important and we welcome every suggestion," Singh said, noting that the House functions in a constructive and cooperative environment.</p>.<p>According to the mayor, the corporation will prioritise strict monitoring of construction sites, prevent instances of garbage and leaf burning, intensify dust-control measures along roads and conduct special cleanliness drives in vulnerable areas.</p>.CBI arrests MCD junior engineer for accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe; 3 officials booked.<p>He said night and early-morning patrolling teams have already been deployed in all wards to ensure immediate action against any violation, including the burning of waste, dry leaves or biomass.</p>.<p>Officials have also been instructed to expedite road repair and patchwork to reduce dust emissions, one of the major contributors to Delhi's particulate pollution.</p>.<p>Singh said several citizen-centric proposals were passed at the meeting, which he said would help strengthen sanitation services, improve civic amenities and boost the corporation's operational efficiency.</p>.<p>Reaffirming the MCD's commitment, the mayor said improving the air quality and public health remains a top priority.</p>.<p>"The cooperation shown by councillors on an issue as sensitive as pollution reflects our collective resolve to make Delhi cleaner, safer and more livable," he said.</p>