<p>The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday said that the Black Box of the crashed Learjet 45 aircraft that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ajit%20Pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> has been recovered. </p><p>A Black Box is a small, yet important device that records all the information about an aircraft during its flight. It helps in the investigation of aviation accidents.</p>.'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe': Slogans, tears as villagers mourn Ajit Pawar at his Katewadi home.<p>On Wednesday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau took over the probe of the crash. The government said that the the investigation is progressing expeditiously. </p><p>"The investigation is progressing expeditiously, and the Black Box of the ill-fated aircraft has been recovered," the Civil Aviation Ministry said.</p><p>A team of three officers from AAIB, Delhi, and another team of three officers from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Mumbai Regional Office, reached the crash site on January 28.</p>.Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash | Aircraft faced visibility issues during landing; 'turned into fireball'.<p>The Director General, AAIB, also arrived at the site the same day, the ministry said. </p><p>Five people, including Pawar, his personal security officer and attendant, as well as two pilots, Captain Sumit Kapur and Captain Shambhavi Pathak, were killed in the crash during its second attempt to land at Baramati table-top airstrip.</p><p>On Thursday, Pawar was given full state honours, which was followed by his funeral. The last rites were conducted by his sons Jay and Parth Pawar at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati. </p><p>It was attended by BJP top brass, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national president Nitin Nabin, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. </p>