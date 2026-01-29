<p>U.S. President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> and Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer moved on Wednesday night to reach an agreement to negotiate new restrictions on federal immigration agents, potentially averting a government shutdown, the <em>New York Times</em> reported on Wednesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.</p><p>Under the plan, the Senate would carve out legislation funding the Department of Homeland Security from a six-bill package of spending measures required to fund the military, health programs and other federal agencies through the rest of the fiscal year, the Times said.</p><p><em>Reuters</em> could not immediately verify the report. The White House and a spokesperson for Schumer did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.</p>.Trump signs deal to end longest US government shutdown in history.<p>The Senate would pass the bills before a Friday midnight deadline, and Congress would also consider a short-term extension of homeland security operations to avoid service gaps at the Transportation Security Agency, Coast Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, NYT added.</p><p>The report comes after the Senate Democrats called for new restrictions on immigration agents earlier in the day, paving the way for a partial U.S. government shutdown this weekend.</p><p>Democrats have said that they will not agree to extend DHS funding through September without new limits on Trump's immigration crackdown.</p><p>ICE and Border Patrol agents have come under widespread criticism after agents killed a second U.S. citizen in Minneapolis last Saturday during immigration enforcement operations.</p><p>According to the New York Times report, the stopgap bill would provide time for talks to draft a new homeland security spending bill that would include new restrictions on the tactics of immigration enforcement officers.</p><p>Minority leader Schumer said earlier in the day that DHS agents including ICE must stop wearing face masks, use body cameras, and follow the same use-of-force rules as local police. </p>