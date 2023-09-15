Delhi minor rape: Fresh case registered after girl alleges sexual assault by more persons

Khakha had undergone potency test before he was taken to the court after the arrest. The potency test is used to prove if an individual is physically capable of committing sexual assault.

A case had been registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 376(2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.