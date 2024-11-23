Delhi Police challans vehicle owners of Rs 164 crore in Oct-Nov over pollution

<p>New Delhi: More than 1.64 lakh challans amounting to Rs 164 crore were issued in the national capital against the vehicles lacking valid Pollution Under Control, or PUC, certificates from October 1 to November 22, according to the traffic police data.</p>.<p>A total of 3.87 lakh such vehicles owners were challaned for the offence this year. The challan for plying without PUCC is Rs 10,000.</p>.<p>Police have impounded 6,531 10-year-old petrol and 15-year-old diesel vehicles this winter season, it stated.</p>.<p>Police also prosecuted 872 vehicles carrying construction and demolition waste and other allied material without proper covering this winter season, while the numbers stood at 1,413 for the whole year till November 22.</p>.<p>The fine for the offence is Rs 20,000.</p>.<p>Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) Ajay Chaudhary said, "The significant increase in challans reflects our commitment to ensuring compliance with pollution norms. Strict enforcement is necessary to curb vehicular pollution and contribute to improving air quality in the city." Since the implementation of GRAP-4 on November 18, a total of 20,743 challans were issued for not having PUCC. Police have also impounded 736 overage vehicles during this period.</p>.<p>Since October 15, a total of 13,762 non-destined trucks approaching Delhi were diverted through Eastern and Western Peripheral expressways. While the numbers stood at 2,944 since the implementation of GRAP-4, according to the data.</p>.<p>Police checked 1.36 lakh non-destined goods vehicles this winter season and returned 16,264 such vehicles, the data showed.</p>.<p>Police also checked 2,176 inter-state buses at Delhi borders since November 15. The number of such vehicles was 1,537 since the implementation of GRAP-4.</p>.<p>A total of 440 inter-state buses buses were stopped at the national capital borders.</p>.<p>Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satya Vir Katara said vigilance has been increased in city and more teams deployed to keep a check on errant vehicles.</p>.<p>"Checking has been intensified especially in the bordering areas. Vehicles whose entry is prohibited are being turned back from there," he said.</p>.Sealing of illegal hotel borewells in Delhi to continue, authorities tell NGT.<p>Police checked 1.27 lakh trucks at Delhi borders since October 15. While 1.11 lakh were allowed to enter the city, 15,323 were stopped, the data showed.</p>.<p>"The stricter enforcement measures we have implemented are aimed at driving home the message that every individual has a role to play in reducing pollution. We urge vehicle owners to be responsible and proactive in obtaining valid Pollution Under Control certificates," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Shashank Jaiswal said.</p>.<p>The Centre's air quality panel has announced stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), effective since Monday.</p>.<p>The measures include a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects.</p>.<p>GRAP is divided into four stages of air quality — Stage 1 for “poor” AQI ranging between 201 and 300, Stage 2 for “very poor” AQI of 301-400, Stage 3 for “severe” AQI of 401-450 and Stage 4 for “severe plus” AQI more than 450. </p>