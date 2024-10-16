Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi Police writes to MCD over 4-year-old's death, asks who maintains open gym equipment

'We have written a letter to MCD to know who takes care of open gym equipments in parks. Police will take further course of action against those who are responsible,' a senior police officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 00:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 00:12 IST
India NewsDelhiMCD

Follow us on :

Follow Us