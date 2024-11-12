Delhi Pollution: Minister distributes heaters to Secretariat workers to prevent bonfires

<p>New Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday distributed heaters to night-shift workers at the Delhi Secretariat to discourage them from lighting bonfires to keep warm.</p>.<p>In a press conference here, he also highlighted that the national capital's air quality has yet to reach the ‘severe’ category this season, marking an improvement over previous years.</p>.No religion promotes pollution: SC directs Delhi Police to form special cell ensuring ban on firecrackers.<p>Rai said the Delhi government is working to improve air quality by addressing pollution sources associated with colder weather, such as open biomass burning for warmth.</p>.<p>He noted that Delhi's air quality has not yet reached the severe category this season due to several factors, including the long-term Winter Action Plan, a decrease in stubble-burning cases compared to previous years and favourable temperature and wind conditions.</p>.<p>“November 1st is usually when temperatures drop and smog from firecrackers and stubble burning becomes prevalent. But this year, we haven't seen a severe air quality day yet, and we aim to keep it that way,” Rai said.</p>.Air pollution: Centre's air quality panel criticises growing backlog of complaints in Delhi.<p>The government is also expanding on its initiative to encourage Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) to provide heaters to society guards to reduce instances of bonfires, he said.</p>.<p>Heaters will be provided to all night-shift guards in government offices, Rai said, adding that private institutions and construction sites across Delhi have been asked to do the same.</p>.<p>This measure will help prevent biomass burning, which contributes to localised pollution spikes in the winter, he said. </p>