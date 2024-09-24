Delhi reports 300 dengue cases in a week; malaria, chikungunya cases on rise too

To enforce mosquito control laws, the MCD has issued over 1.14 lakh legal notices and 39,338 challans to those who allowed mosquito breeding on their properties. Repeat offenders have been fined Rs 24.82 lakh, and police complaints have been filed against 9,241 people who didn't follow the rules, as per the data. The civic body also plans to increase fogging operations at major upcoming public events like Dussehra and Durga Puja, and step up inspections and anti-larval measures in areas with high mosquito populations to curb the infectivity of the virus.