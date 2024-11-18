Delhi witnesses season's lowest max temp at 27.2 deg Celsius

<p>New Delhi: Delhi experienced a cooler Sunday as the mercury dipped to 27.2 degrees Celsius -- the lowest daytime temperature of the season.</p>.<p>At 8.30 am, the visibility was reduced to 300 metres at Safdarjung due to fog.</p>.<p>The weather department has forecast moderate to dense fog for Sunday night, and an Orange Alert for Monday.</p>.<p>"Dense to very dense fog is likely over Delhi-NCR during the morning hours of Monday," the India Meteorological Department said.</p>.<p>The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 27 and 17 degrees Celsius, it said. PTI NSM NIT VN VN</p>