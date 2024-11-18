Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi witnesses season's lowest max temp at 27.2 deg Celsius

At 8.30 am, the visibility was reduced to 300 metres at Safdarjung due to fog.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 23:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 23:10 IST
India NewsDelhiweatherfogtemperature dips

Follow us on :

Follow Us