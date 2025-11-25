Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi worst in PM2.5 pollution; 447 districts breach national air quality norm: Analysis

Assam (60), Bihar (59), West Bengal (57), Punjab (56), Meghalaya (53) and Nagaland (52) also exceeded the national standard.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 07:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 07:16 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi pollution

Follow us on :

Follow Us