Delivery boy held for kidnapping, raping eight-year-old girl in Gurugram

<p>Gurugram: A delivery boy was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping an 8-year-old girl in Gurugram Sector 93, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>According to the police, an FIR was registered at Sector 10 police station based on a complaint lodged Wednesday regarding the girl’s kidnapping and she was recovered within a few hours.</p>.<p>During investigation it was revealed that the accused, identified as Samad (21), a resident of Sector 83, had lured the girl under the pretext of giving her food and raped her.</p>.UP: Teen girl rescued 6 months after she was kidnapped, raped multiple times; accused arrested.<p>Following this, the police added Section 6 of the POCSO Act in the FIR and subsequently nabbed the accused.</p>.<p>"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he works as a delivery boy for a private company. He lured the girl under the pretext of giving food to her and raped her," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.</p>.<p>Further probe is underway.</p>