Delivery boy held for kidnapping, raping eight-year-old girl in Gurugram

During investigation it was revealed that the accused, identified as Samad (21), a resident of Sector 83, had lured the girl under the pretext of giving her food and raped her.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 14:08 IST
Published 02 October 2025, 14:08 IST
